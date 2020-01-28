(AGENPARL) – Washington mar 28 gennaio 2020 Original release date: January 28, 2020

January 28 is Data Privacy Day, an annual effort to empower individuals and organizations to respect privacy, safeguard data, and enable trust. This year, the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) is bringing together experts on U.S. and international privacy for [A Vision for the Future], an in-depth discussion on new privacy laws and regulations. The NCSA [Stay Safe Online website] will live stream the January 28 event beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Presentation topics will include how to prepare for and implement recent legislation, such as the California Consumer Privacy Act and the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation.



The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), encourages users and administrators to review NCSA’s tips on updating privacy settings and the following CISA Tips.

