DATA POSTED TO OPEN DATA PORTAL

New datasets were added to Nova Scotia’s open data portal today, June 2.
“Open data encourages innovation and entrepreneurship,” said Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services Minister Patricia Arab. “It benefits economic growth, social prosperity and community connections.”
New datasets include:
- data providing speed and direction of ocean currents measured in Nova Scotia
- information about spring weight restrictions on provincial roads
The portal includes maps, charts, visualizations and stories that provide additional context on datasets and open data.
Quick Facts:
- the portal was launched in Feb. 2016
- more than 590 datasets have been released
- there have been over 95,000 downloads and more than a million page views since the portal was launched
