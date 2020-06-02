martedì, Giugno 2, 2020
Breaking News

DIECI ANNI FA IN TURCHIA MORIVA MONSIGNOR PADOVESE, IL VESCOVO DEL DIALOGO

FESTA DELLA REPUBBLICA, MATTARELLA: RIPARTIRE UNITI CON LA SPERANZA

WEBINAR: WHY DO LABORATORIES GET IT WRONG?

KONING BEZOEKT CRISISORGANISATIE GEMEENTE APELDOORN

STATE SECRETARY INGRID BROCKOVá RECEIVES VLADIMíR DLOUHý, PRESIDENT OF THE NATIONAL ECONOMIC…

SUPPORT FOR THE INTERNATIONALIZATION OF SCIENCE AND RESEARCH IS ONE OF THE…

FISH RESCUED AS SHROPSHIRE RIVERS DRY UP

LEGISLATIVE PROPOSAL REGARDING SUPPORT FOR BUSINESS COSTS TO PARLIAMENT THIS WEEK, APPLICATIONS…

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 2, 2020

MINISTER L. LINKEVIčIUS CONGRATULATES ITALY ON ITS REPUBLIC DAY

Agenparl

DATA POSTED TO OPEN DATA PORTAL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NOVA SCOTIA (CANADA), mar 02 giugno 2020

New datasets were added to Nova Scotia’s open data portal today, June 2.

“Open data encourages innovation and entrepreneurship,” said Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services Minister Patricia Arab. “It benefits economic growth, social prosperity and community connections.”

New datasets include:

  • data providing speed and direction of ocean currents measured in Nova Scotia
  • information about spring weight restrictions on provincial roads

The portal includes maps, charts, visualizations and stories that provide additional context on datasets and open data.

Quick Facts:

  • the portal was launched in Feb. 2016
  • more than 590 datasets have been released
  • there have been over 95,000 downloads and more than a million page views since the portal was launched


-30-

Fonte/Source: https://novascotia.ca/news/release/?id=20200602001

Post collegati

DATA POSTED TO OPEN DATA PORTAL

Redazione

DETAILED GUIDE: USING CUSTOMS SPECIAL PROCEDURES

Redazione

IT MINISTER LAUNCHES NATIONAL AI PORTAL OF INDIA- WWW.AI.GOV.IN

Redazione

DES MESURES SANITAIRES ACCOMPAGNENT L’OUVERTURE DU PARC FAUNIQUE SHUBENACADIE ET DE LA SAISON DE CAMPING

Redazione

SHUBENACADIE WILDLIFE PARK, CAMPING SEASON OPENING IN JUNE WITH SAFETY MEASURES IN PLACE

Redazione

NEW GATHERING LIMIT, MORE STEPS TO REOPEN NOVA SCOTIA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More