DATA AND STATISTICS ON COVID-19 IMPACTS ON THE CARE SECTOR

The impact of COVID-19 on those in care settings – care home residents and recipients of domiciliary care – has received significant media attention. There is high demand for trustworthy, quality data and statistics to understand the large number of deaths in the care sector during the period of the pandemic.

Statistics on the care sector – including care home outbreaks, number of suspected COVID-19 cases in care homes, and registered deaths in care homes – are currently released through a variety of different reports including daily and weekly surveillance reports and within weekly registered death releases (see footnote). These statistics start to provide a picture of the impacts on those receiving care and help decision-makers to understand and manage COVID-19 within care settings. However, further analyses are needed to provide context and facilitate a better understanding of key areas of concern.

The Office for Statistics Regulation (OSR) recognises producers have been making improvements to reporting in this area. For example:

These new data and the efforts of the producer teams are welcomed, and we recognise that producers are seeking to develop statistics provision in this area. Gaining a better understanding of impacts may take some time, as fuller and more complete data becomes available, and will involve efforts from both official statistics producers and the wider research community, working together where there are beneficial collaborative opportunities. Producers should coordinate their efforts and work together to play a key role in providing data and statistics to meet user needs.

To further improve these statistics, OSR recommends that producers continue to work together to present a coherent picture of the impact on those in care settings across the UK during the pandemic. Producers need to provide users with data to develop a better understanding of the large number of deaths and the progression of COVID-19 in the care sector, going further in their analyses and combining the stories these datasets are telling us. This will help to understand how to manage outbreaks and reduce the impact of COVID-19. In particular we consider producers should:

Explain the wider context of COVID-19 and the large number of deaths for those in care settings . There needs to be greater understanding of the number of deaths in care settings, considering the increase in overall deaths as well as those recorded as involving COVID-19. In order to be able to unpick some of the reasons which may underlie the trends in data, there is a need for information to contextualise the data and statistics on deaths in the sector as well as to support management of COVID-19. For example, information on COVID-19 testing for those in care settings and patterns and practices in relation to hospital discharges and admissions of care home residents during the stages of the pandemic.

. There needs to be greater understanding of the number of deaths in care settings, considering the increase in overall deaths as well as those recorded as involving COVID-19. In order to be able to unpick some of the reasons which may underlie the trends in data, there is a need for information to contextualise the data and statistics on deaths in the sector as well as to support management of COVID-19. For example, information on COVID-19 testing for those in care settings and patterns and practices in relation to hospital discharges and admissions of care home residents during the stages of the pandemic. Understand and assess the impact of any changes in the circumstances and context of data sources, and any implications for use should be clearly explained. Within the varied landscape of statistics and data on those in care settings, producers should make it clear to users the definitions within their outputs – for example deaths involving COVID-19, deaths due to COVID-19, or deaths of those with a positive test result. Producers should also work closely with relevant parties to understand any differences in the processing or recording of datawhich may impact on the accuracy of statistics on deaths in the care sector.

Provide or enable regional comparisons where possible, providing guidance and contextual information to support the interpretation of the statistics. Producers should also enable UK comparisons where possible, providing guidance on whether the data from different countries of the UK can be compared in order to support users’ understanding and interpretation of the statistics. The similarities and differences between the country-level data should be clearly explained particularly any differences in care provision, differences in the characteristics of the population of those receiving care, and data collection methods that could affect the ability to make comparisons.

OSR will continue to monitor the data on the impact of COVID-19 on those in care settings and will work with the producer teams to support them with the recommendations outlined in this statement.

