DATA ANALYSIS FOR BUSINESS EFFICIENCY

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), ven 13 novembre 2020

Today’s business world is full of buzzwords, and few are as prominent as data analytics. As workplaces have become increasingly digital, companies have access to broader, more varied range. By analyzing this information, businesses can find ways to improve in virtually every aspect of their operations.

One of data analytics’ most significant strengths is in improving efficiency, which every business needs. Whether it’s using less energy or streamlining workflows, increasing efficiency is critical to any company’s success. Data can reveal where businesses can be more efficient and help them attain that goal.

Data collection and analysis can take place anywhere and produce various types of insights. Generally speaking, though, data’s benefits for business efficiency falls into three categories. Efficiency improvements can come from past data, current readings and predictive analytics.

Discovering Areas of Needed Improvement

Companies will have a challenging time improving if they don’t know where their operations fall short. Without accurate information about their operations, businesses may take faulty corrective steps, making things worse. Historical data can reveal precisely where companies have room to improve.

It’s possible, even likely that businesses rely on processes that limit their efficiency. Efficiency results from a complicated network of factors, making it difficult to understand what affects it. Finding these otherwise hidden connections is automated tools’ strong suit, so data analytics can reveal what companies wouldn’t know otherwise.

For these solutions to be effective, businesses need to ensure that their data is accurate. Insufficient information costs the U.S. more than $3 trillion annually, so reliable data sources are essential. With accurate sources, though, companies can discover where inefficiencies lie, giving them a path forward.

Measuring and Reporting Real-Time Data

Historical data isn’t the only information that can help businesses become more efficient. Once companies implement changes, they can use data analytics to measure these adjustments’ efficacy. Modern data gathering and reporting technology even enable businesses to see these results in real time.

These real-time readings are remarkably valuable in the realm of regulatory compliance. Regulations like California’s Title 24 standards hold businesses to specific guidelines, and data can show how companies measure up. If this information is available in real time, companies can adapt to them before any problems arise.





This type of data analytics enables and improves automated systems that companies may use. For example, smart energy systems can adjust to a building’s dynamic electricity needs. As a result, companies use only as much energy as they need, cutting costs and reducing waste.

Finding New Ways to Improve Efficiency

One of the most promising uses of data analysis is predictive analytics. By analyzing historical data and current trends, systems can go beyond highlighting areas of improvement. These processes go as far as revealing ways companies can do better, even predicting their success rate.

Intel claims that these analytics led to a 52-week reduction in their time to market. Instead of relying on human predictions based on data, they let the data analytics systems themselves do the work. These automated programs produced insights that led to this considerable improvement in efficiency.

Just as data analytics software can find connections humans may miss, it can predict things based on these connections. These systems can then provide companies with improvement ideas they may not have thought of otherwise.

Opportunities for Improving Efficiency Are Everywhere

Companies can boost their efficiency in near-countless ways. Data analytics reveals what these are and how businesses can implement them. As a result, companies take the guesswork out of making changes.

Whether they realize it or not, companies generate a wealth of data every minute. Analytics enable them to capitalize on this information, becoming more efficient than what was previously possible. By adopting data analytics, companies can ensure they get the most out of their resources.

Image Credit: Photo by Markus Spiske from Pexels

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/data-analysis-business-efficiency/10682