lunedì, Agosto 31, 2020
TAGLIO PARLAMENTARI, DI MAIO: DIAMO IL VIA A PROCESSO MODERNIZZAZIONE DEL PAESE

IMMIGRAZIONE, SALVINI: GOVERNO ALLO SBANDO, PERICOLOSO E INCAPACE. ORA SMENTISCE SÉ STESSO…

IMMIGRAZIONE, SALVINI: SOLIDARIETÀ AI FINANZIERI EROI CHE HANNO RISCHIATO LA VITA

IMMIGRAZIONE, SALVINI: SARDEGNA ASSEDIATA DAGLI SBARCHI, IL GOVERNO HA CHIUSO IN CASA…

CORONAVIRUS, LA RECESSIONE GLOBALE POTREBBE ESSERE LA PROSSIMA MINACCIA

IMMIGRAZIONE, SALVINI: NELLA NOTTE ALTRI 450 ARRIVI A LAMPEDUSA, MENTRE IL GOVERNO…

COVID, LEGA: IL GOVERNO AVEVA INFORMAZIONI SEGRETE SUL VIRUS MA NON HA…

DARING AND THE DUKE

(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 31 agosto 2020 “Grace Condry has spent a lifetime running from her past. Betrayed as a child by her only love and raised on the streets, she now hides in plain sight as queen of London’s darkest corners. Grace has a sharp mind and a powerful right hook and has never met an enemy she could not best…until the man she once loved returns. Single-minded and ruthless, Ewan, Duke of Marwick, has spent a decade searching for the woman he never stopped loving. A long-ago gamble may have lost her forever, but Ewan will go to any lengths to win Grace back…and make her his duchess. Reconciliation is the last thing Grace desires. Unable to forgive the past, she vows to take her revenge. But revenge requires keeping Ewan close, and soon her enemy seems to be something else altogether–something she can’t resist, even as he threatens the world she’s built, the life she’s claimed…and the heart she swore he’d never steal again”– Provided by publisher.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/newarrivals/itemdetail.aspx?bid=204483921

