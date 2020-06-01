DAM SAFETY DAY RECOGNIZED IN KANSAS CITY DISTRICT

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 01 giugno 2020 Living with dams is a shared responsibility and requires constant assessment, continuous communication and engagement with local public and emergency management agencies. The Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, operates and manages 18 dams in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa. Flood control serves as the primary purpose of these dams. Corps reservoirs provide many other benefits including recreation activities.





