DAL NEWS AT 50: MARKING FIVE DECADES OF DALHOUSIE STORIES

Trudeau is the prime minister. Dalhousie is focused on expanding experiential learning. Parking is a campus issue with “no easy answer.”

Headlines from 2021? Possibly. Except that, right alongside, you also find news stories about the construction of the Life Sciences Centre, the launch of the Department of Oceanography and a story about Dal’s enrolment that cites a new record total of 6,616 students — less than a third of what enrolment is today. Oh, and no mention of COVID-19 at all.

Welcome to January 1971, a time when there was no Internet, when Dalhousie had only two campuses, and when the first issue of University News — the publication now known as Dal News — was hitting newsstands on campus and across Halifax.

This month marks 50 years of Dal News being part of the Dalhousie community — a black-and-golden anniversary, if you will. Through more than 600 printed newspapers, 7,300 online articles and 416 weekly email digests, Dal News has been there, sharing the stories of Dalhousie’s people, events and happenings for half a century.

A lot has changed over that time. Dal News has covered six Dalhousie presidents and seven chancellors; seen generations of faculty, staff and students come through the halls of campus, transforming the university and its mission; and witnessed mergers with other schools and expansions into other provinces that have grown Dalhousie’s scope and impact. Another marker of time’s passage: a student who picked up that first issue on campus in 1971 would now be in their seventies.

But for all that’s different, there’s plenty of familiarities to be found in the fonds of the Dal News archives: recurring events and celebrations that still take place today; issues and concerns that repeat in new ways across the decades; and, above all else, a sense of how the heart of the Dalhousie community remains the dedication and drive of the people who work and study here.

In the midst of a truly historic era of our own — during which the work of the university is being done like never before — we didn’t want to let this small marker of history go by without a bit of reflection and celebration. As part of our anniversary coverage, here’s a little look back at the genesis of University News and its evolution into Dal News today.

The origins

Dal News is one of many ways that people who study and work at the university have gotten news and information over the years. Other news sources include the student-run Dalhousie Gazette — which, with over 150 years of history, holds claim to being the oldest student newspaper in North America — and the many internal newsletters that have long been published by departments and Faculties.

So, what inspired the university to establish its own newspaper alongside these in 1971? Well, it starts with government.

The late 1960s was one of several times in modern history when the idea of more formal union of the Maritime provinces was picking up steam. As part of a study commissioned in 1968 towards this goal, the Association of Atlantic Universities published a report titled Higher Education in the Atlantic Provinces for 1970. Among its findings was a conclusion that the region’s universities needed to do a better job informing the public about their goals and their challenges. In 1970, this feedback was picked up and amplified by the Nova Scotia government, with the chairman of the province’s grants committee — the body which recommended the level of financial support to universities — urging the province’s universities to do more to tell their story and improve their public image.

That background helps explain a couple of things about University News that might surprise modern readers of Dal News. First, even though the publication was about university news and events, it was also aimed at readers beyond campus borders: the initial press run of 15,000 copies included 5,500 copies sent to Sobeys, Lawtons, Scotia Square and other locations across Halifax for passersby to pick up (see the listing to the right), as well as a mailing of 4,500 issues to local alumni. (Subsequent issues scaled total distribution back to about 10,000.) Secondly, its title — University News — reflected an aim to tell stories not just about Dalhousie, but other Nova Scotia schools too. Though it was a Dal venture, its pages were “open to news and views from or about other universities in the province” and the publication would “report any news of higher education its editors believe to be of general interest.”

Read also: Inside Volume 1, Number 1: Flipping through the pages of the first‑ever edition of Dal News

As you might expect, given that this publication isn’t called University News today, that second aim never quite came to fruition. Over time, those other submissions never quite added up, and the publication’s content mix ended up mostly Dalhousie news and events. Two years after that first issue, a familiar clock tower was already showing up in the masthead; by 1983, the publication formally updated its name to become Dal News. At that point, its audience and mission was more focused: a publication “for faculty, staff and students,” “full of news and features about Dalhousie and Dalhousians.”

Through the years

Yet even if aspects of its focus and scope shifted over time, there’s a lot about that original University News mission statement still resonates: it hoped to “tell the story of universities — particularly Dalhousie — and of their efforts in and for the community, and of their students and staff and achievements and problems,” and in doing so “present a fair and accurate picture of university life and work.”

The Dalhousie Archives keeps a collection of Dal News, and most issues from publication’s first 15 years have been digitized and can be viewed online. Browsing through the digital scans is like flipping through a scrapbook from another era — one in which you can see the Dalhousie you know today coming together, piece by piece.

In fall 1971, for example, Dal News covered the launch of the Dalhousie Arts Centre (also marking its 50th anniversary in 2021) as a “major asset to community.” In 1973, the focus was on how “Dalhousie needs a new physical education, recreation and sports centre” — the start of a discussion that, after much turmoil (including a Supreme Court case!) would lead to the building and opening of Dalplex. Rising labour issues in the late 1970s prompted faculty to vote to unionize the Dalhousie Faculty Assocaition — which passed by a mere 48 votes. In 1985, Dal News announced, “Dal and Agricultural College affiliate” — a relationship that, 27 years later, would lead to a merger of the two institutions and the establishment of Dal’s Agricultural Campus in Truro.