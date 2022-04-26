(AGENPARL) – mar 26 aprile 2022 Daily update from GOV.​UK for: Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy UKAEA prompt payment return data: 2021 to 2022 Page summary: Prompt payment return data for the UK Atomic Energy Authority, showing invoices paid within 5 and 30 days…

Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

UKAEA prompt payment return data: 2021 to 2022

Page summary:

Prompt payment return data for the UK Atomic Energy Authority, showing invoices paid within 5 and 30 days of receipt from 2021 to 2022.

Change made:

Force published: P11 added

Time updated:

10:48am, 25 April 2022

Tech transfer leader Dr Alison Campbell OBE appointed as CEO of government's new technology transfer unit

Page summary:

The Government Office for Tech Transfer (GOTT) will support the way government manages and commercialises its estimated £104 billion worth of knowledge assets.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

10:49am, 25 April 2022

UK aerospace supply chain: impact evaluation of the Sharing in Growth (SiG) programme

Page summary:

An evaluation of the impacts of the Sharing in Growth programme, which was implemented to improve the competitiveness of the UK's aerospace supply chain.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

3:57pm, 25 April 2022

