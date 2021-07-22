(AGENPARL) – gio 22 luglio 2021 Daily update from GOV.​UK for: Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Carbon capture, usage and storage: amendments to Contracts for Difference regulations Page summary: We’re seeking views on 3 proposed amendments to the CfD regulations…

[Go to the GOV.UK homepage](https://www.gov.uk)

GOV.UK

Daily update from GOV.​UK for:

Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

—————————————————————

Page summary:

We’re seeking views on 3 proposed amendments to the CfD regulations to facilitate power carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS).

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

11:19am, 21 July 2021

—————————————————————

[Apply for the Low Carbon Hydrogen Supply 2 Competition](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/low-carbon-hydrogen-supply-2-competition?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=d68439f1-edb7-4c5b-a531-87c4a763798b&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

The Low Carbon Hydrogen Supply 2 Competition aims to provide funding for projects that can help develop a wide range of innovative low-carbon hydrogen supply solutions.

Change made:

We have published a new Q&A document. We have also updated both guidance notes documents.

Time updated:

12:43pm, 21 July 2021

—————————————————————

[UK Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) grant funding programme: early impact evaluation](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-aerospace-technology-institute-ati-grant-funding-programme-early-impact-evaluation?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=5c0d5048-56af-4693-ad9a-8dfefd13c899&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

An early impact evaluation of the UK Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) funding programme.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

1:48pm, 21 July 2021

—————————————————————

[Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC): interim impact evaluation](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/advanced-propulsion-centre-apc-interim-impact-evaluation?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=3ef364d7-6266-4f52-98ac-108e4ce59ede&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

The independent evaluation study looks at early-stage impacts of the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) core competition for automotive research and development grant funding.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

1:49pm, 21 July 2021

—————————————————————

[Public Sector Low Carbon Skills Fund](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/public-sector-low-carbon-skills-fund?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=fa172d7b-fe4a-4ed5-9fe5-23b27707c806&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

The Public Sector Low Carbon Skills Fund provides grants to boost decarbonisation skills and unlock decarbonisation in the public sector.

Change made:

Public Sector Low Carbon Skills Fund Phase 2 announced, opening to applications on 28 July 2021.

Time updated:

2:00pm, 21 July 2021

—————————————————————

[Business Secretary co-chairs third UK Steel Council meeting of 2021: 21 July](https://www.gov.uk/government/news/business-secretary-co-chairs-third-uk-steel-council-meeting-of-2021-21-july?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=25bcedfc-dd43-4559-a316-f342ea397580&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has co-chaired the third meeting of the reconstituted UK Steel Council.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

3:16pm, 21 July 2021

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this