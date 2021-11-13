(AGENPARL) – sab 13 novembre 2021 Daily update from GOV.UK for: Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Growing the social enterprise sector – West Midlands updated Page summary: Free coaching and expert business advice for pre-start and existing social enterprises in th…
[Go to the GOV.UK homepage](https://www.gov.uk)
GOV.UK
Daily update from GOV.UK for:
Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
—————————————————————
[Growing the social enterprise sector – West Midlands updated](https://www.gov.uk/business-finance-support/growing-the-social-enterprise-sector-west-midlands?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=68ca613d-5d7f-4230-b768-fc7e1f4e1890&utm_content=daily)
Page summary:
Free coaching and expert business advice for pre-start and existing social enterprises in the West Midlands.
Change made:
Revised areas covered and added new eligible groups.
Time updated:
12:38pm, 12 November 2021
—————————————————————