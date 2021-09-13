(AGENPARL) – lun 13 settembre 2021 Daily update from GOV.​UK for: Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Biggest ever renewable energy support scheme backed by additional £265 million Page summary: Details of how the UK will get more electricity from renewable sources wil…

[Go to the GOV.UK homepage](https://www.gov.uk)

GOV.UK

Daily update from GOV.​UK for:

Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

—————————————————————

[Biggest ever renewable energy support scheme backed by additional £265 million](https://www.gov.uk/government/news/biggest-ever-renewable-energy-support-scheme-backed-by-additional-265-million?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=355eaaf2-cedf-4253-8eae-21117ad1bc5b&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

Details of how the UK will get more electricity from renewable sources will be published today, as the Government announces the biggest-ever round of its flagship renewable energy scheme.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

12:15am, 13 September 2021

—————————————————————

Page summary:

The concierge service provides a one-stop shop to help maritime businesses interact with government departments.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

12:30am, 13 September 2021

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this