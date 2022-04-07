(AGENPARL) – gio 07 aprile 2022 Daily update from GOV.​UK for: Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Manually calculate your employee’s Statutory Parental Bereavement Pay Page summary: Use this guidance if your payroll software or the GOV.​UK calculator does not calcu…

[Go to the GOV.UK homepage](https://www.gov.uk)

GOV.UK

Daily update from GOV.​UK for:

Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

—————————————————————

[Manually calculate your employee’s Statutory Parental Bereavement Pay](https://www.gov.uk/guidance/manually-calculate-your-employees-statutory-parental-bereavement-pay?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=2391c51e-6b78-48f9-828b-d81f36a4a55a&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

Use this guidance if your payroll software or the GOV.​UK calculator does not calculate your employee’s payments.

Change made:

The new rates for working out Average Weekly Earnings and Statutory Parental Bereavement Pay (SPBP) for 2022 to 2023 have been added. The section on ‘Employees who were on furlough under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS)’ has been removed because calculations for SPBP from April onwards will not include any periods where furlough pay was in operation.

Time updated:

9:00am, 6 April 2022

—————————————————————

[Building materials and components statistics: March 2022](https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/building-materials-and-components-statistics-march-2022?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=a1bea6ce-7586-4dae-bb00-834aa601ffc9&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

Statistics and analysis on the construction sector for March 2022.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

9:30am, 6 April 2022

—————————————————————

[Building materials and components: monthly statistics](https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/building-materials-and-components-monthly-statistics-2012?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=c67a955e-8b48-4631-b319-4daa3bc03bd2&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

This collection brings together all documents relating to building materials and components monthly statistics.

Change made:

Collection page linked to latest edition of the publication

Time updated:

9:30am, 6 April 2022

—————————————————————

[Automatic Asset Registration (AAR) Programme](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/automatic-asset-registration-aar-programme?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=23b711f8-e4e0-46c8-a664-c6da7e3d4510&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

This Programme aims to support the development of an automated secure data exchange process for registering small-scale energy assets and collecting and accessing small-scale energy asset data.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

10:17am, 6 April 2022

—————————————————————

Page summary:

This programme looks to support innovative solutions to enable large-scale widespread electricity system flexibility.

Change made:

Video and slides from 5 April Update event added.

Time updated:

11:19am, 6 April 2022

—————————————————————

[COVID-19 business grant funding schemes: guidance for local authorities](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/local-restrictions-support-grants-lrsg-and-additional-restrictions-grant-arg-guidance-for-local-authorities?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=563af3a3-e9e4-43b7-8e72-a85407f393da&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

Guidance for local authorities on paying grants to support businesses during national lockdown periods and periods of local restrictions.

Change made:

Assurance guidance updated to reflect the correct minimum assurance criteria for the LRSG (Open) scheme.

Time updated:

12:45pm, 6 April 2022

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this