(AGENPARL) – sab 02 ottobre 2021 Daily update from GOV.​UK for: Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Research, development and innovation organisational landscape: an independent review Page summary: Terms of Reference for the Review of the Research, Development and I…

[Go to the GOV.UK homepage](https://www.gov.uk)

GOV.UK

Daily update from GOV.​UK for:

Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

—————————————————————

[Research, development and innovation organisational landscape: an independent review](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/research-development-and-innovation-organisational-landscape-an-independent-review?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=b2a22f61-efec-428e-ada7-c84111e4b18d&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

Terms of Reference for the Review of the Research, Development and Innovation Organisational Landscape.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

10:00am, 1 October 2021

—————————————————————

[Contracts for Difference (CfD) Allocation Round 4: Exemptions Request Notice](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/contracts-for-difference-cfd-allocation-round-4-exemptions-request-notice?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=afe53558-6559-46eb-b5cc-ccf8c33c7ea4&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

This notice sets out the process for excluded sites to apply for an exemption from their temporary site exclusion for the fourth CfD allocation round.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

10:07am, 1 October 2021

—————————————————————

[Contracts for Difference (CfD): Allocation Round 4](https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/contracts-for-difference-cfd-allocation-round-4?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=453d31d3-50df-410d-87fc-9539b30db1f1&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

Documents and guidance related to the Contracts for Difference fourth allocation round (AR4).

Change made:

Contracts for Difference (CfD) Allocation Round 4: Exemptions Request Notice added.

Time updated:

10:07am, 1 October 2021

—————————————————————

[UK and South Korea memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance industrial and energy cooperation](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-and-south-korea-memorandum-of-understanding-mou-to-enhance-industrial-and-energy-cooperation?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=34a95bde-630a-4230-ae9a-7d701f34b3fd&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

The UK-South Korea Industry and Energy Dialogue will support bilateral cooperation between the 2 countries on energy, science and innovation, business and new technologies.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

10:46am, 1 October 2021

—————————————————————

[Domestic RHI mechanism for budget management: estimated commitments](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/domestic-rhi-mechanism-for-budget-management-estimated-commitments?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=792e118d-faf9-4991-9ace-77ab052875d6&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

Monthly and quarterly forecasts for estimated committed Domestic RHI expenditure for the next 12 months.

Change made:

August 2021 monthly forecast added.

Time updated:

11:15am, 1 October 2021

—————————————————————

[Capacity Market: new technologies 2021](https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/capacity-market-new-technologies-2021?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=9bfe0f11-7c7f-4530-9c68-bdb18c3fae75&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

We’re seeking to identify emerging generating technologies that may be eligible to participate in capacity market auctions.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

11:35am, 1 October 2021

—————————————————————

[Energy Trends: UK oil and oil products](https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/oil-and-oil-products-section-3-energy-trends?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=cf2bb9a2-c66c-457c-8394-0b2b746eb6ef&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

Data on oil and oil products, including upstream production and UK refinery activity, trade, stocks and demand.

Change made:

Update to publication schedule of statistics on average road fuel sales and stock levels.

Time updated:

12:10pm, 1 October 2021

—————————————————————

[Towards fusion energy: proposals for a regulatory framework](https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/towards-fusion-energy-proposals-for-a-regulatory-framework?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=2fa7d84f-89b4-46bc-b268-141b44c4de28&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

We’re seeking views on the regulatory framework for fusion energy.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

12:44pm, 1 October 2021

—————————————————————

[Towards fusion energy: the UK fusion strategy](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/towards-fusion-energy-the-uk-fusion-strategy?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=8e3000a1-f84b-4675-b3ea-6cb7b45cad94&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

The UK government’s fusion strategy to lead the global commercialisation of fusion energy.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

12:45pm, 1 October 2021

—————————————————————

[UK set to be first country to legislate for safe and efficient rollout of fusion energy](https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-set-to-be-first-country-to-legislate-for-safe-and-efficient-rollout-of-fusion-energy?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=e66a06b1-7185-49a4-8022-dbe55387e22e&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

New green paper establishes government’s view on how to put in place the regulatory framework needed.

Change made:

Links added to fusion consultation and strategy.

Time updated:

1:00pm, 1 October 2021

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this