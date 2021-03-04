DAILY UPDATE FROM GOV.UK FOR: DEPARTMENT FOR BUSINESS, ENERGY & INDUSTRIAL STRATEGY

(AGENPARL) – gio 04 marzo 2021 Daily update from GOV.​UK for:

This notice is for people who have dealings with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) in connection with a financial product provided under the COVID-19 loan schemes.

First published.

8:45am, 3 March 2021

Personal information charter: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/department-for-business-energy-and-industrial-strategy/about/personal-information-charter?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=b7bfbe38-8c9e-4286-9884-9d0336cb3ce3&utm_content=daily

This sets out the standards you can expect from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) when we collect, hold or use your personal information.

8:46am, 3 March 2021

Building materials and components statistics: February 2021: https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/building-materials-and-components-statistics-february-2021?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=c1cb5720-fef9-4b52-b3ac-2008a8d0875f&utm_content=daily

Statistics and analysis on the construction sector for February 2021.

First published.

9:30am, 3 March 2021

Building materials and components: monthly statistics: https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/building-materials-and-components-monthly-statistics-2012?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=9ad40c46-d1fb-480e-bec5-6b4d8004cc55&utm_content=daily

This collection brings together all documents relating to building materials and components monthly statistics.

February 2021 added.

9:30am, 3 March 2021

Oil and gas: environmental submissions and determinations: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/oil-and-gas-environmental-data?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=ccee1c37-ca57-4d97-a27f-c0332fb33a93&utm_content=daily

Interested parties can review records of applications and statements submitted to OPRED as required by environmental regulations.

Marine Licence Register 2014 onward updated for February 2021.

10:32am, 3 March 2021

National Security and Investment Bill 2020: factsheets: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/national-security-and-investment-bill-2020-factsheets?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=7d169afa-ea44-4a4c-9116-c6c57352bc7f&utm_content=daily

These factsheets provide more information about each of the provisions in the act.

Added a factsheet providing an overview of the Investment Security Unit.

10:45am, 3 March 2021

Warwickshire County Council updated: https://www.gov.uk/uk-market-conformity-assessment-bodies/warwickshire-county-council?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=9e0afd92-b294-45c4-98e6-cf0ff65309b0&utm_content=daily

Warwickshire County Council

Entry had not been published

10:47am, 3 March 2021

List of people banned from running an employment agency or business: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/list-of-people-banned-from-running-an-employment-agency-or-business?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=3c1c6c56-6a5b-433d-ba12-b87909ae0f30&utm_content=daily

Details of people who have been banned from running an employment agency or business, including the period of the ban.

Removed 3 people whose prohibition orders have expired.

12:49pm, 3 March 2021

National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage: Low Pay Commission remit 2021: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/national-minimum-wage-and-national-living-wage-low-pay-commission-remit-2021?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=877c1136-c552-46dc-b579-01303c0da216&utm_content=daily

The government’s remit to the Low Pay Commission (LPC) outlining the areas they should consider when recommending the 2022 National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage rates.

First published.

1:28pm, 3 March 2021

Longer Duration Energy Storage Demonstration: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/longer-duration-energy-storage-demonstration?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=1b6c2f49-985e-482b-85b8-c01585a27b48&utm_content=daily

Details about the Longer Duration Energy Storage Demonstration, an innovation competition launching later in 2021.

First published.

1:49pm, 3 March 2021

Floating Offshore Wind (FOW) Demonstration Programme: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/floating-offshore-wind-fow-demonstration-programme?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=7afa0273-31a0-4cc5-8158-e4838f9feac6&utm_content=daily

