Daily update from GOV.​UK for: Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
ven 25 marzo 2022

Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

[Household Energy Efficiency Statistics, headline release March 2022](https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/household-energy-efficiency-statistics-headline-release-march-2022?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=d6f9be9b-df3d-4cf9-9027-ea7ee0a10283&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

Household Energy Efficiency Statistics, headline release (March 2022).

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

9:30am, 24 March 2022

[Average road fuel sales and stock levels](https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/average-road-fuel-sales-and-stock-levels?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=6f0031d9-e94b-4212-8d16-edf9add6c681&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

Experimental statistics on average road fuel sales and stock levels

Change made:

Average road fuel sales and stock levels for week ending Sunday 20 March 2022 published.

Time updated:

9:30am, 24 March 2022

[Household Energy Efficiency statistics methodology note](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/household-energy-efficiency-statistics-methodology-note?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=da8f7a1a-45a3-4680-b9d5-24240a905e29&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

Methodology note and background quality report accompanying statistical releases on Household Energy Efficiency Statistics.

Change made:

Updated methodology note and background quality report published.

Time updated:

9:30am, 24 March 2022

Page summary:

Household Energy Efficiency Statistics, detailed report 2021

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

9:30am, 24 March 2022

[Household Energy Efficiency Statistics](https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/household-energy-efficiency-national-statistics?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=74482cb4-2ade-4ef9-ad07-86a8643b9e2d&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

This series brings together statistical releases relating to the Energy Company Obligation (ECO), Green Deal, and insulation levels.

Change made:

Household energy efficiency statistics March 2022 and detailed report 2021 published.

Time updated:

9:30am, 24 March 2022

[Be the Business – UK](https://www.gov.uk/business-finance-support/be-the-business-uk?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=359f6821-625c-4f9c-8ae7-770ad410bd7d&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

Mentoring and online support to help SME business leaders improve the performance of their businesses.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

12:44pm, 24 March 2022

[V2X Innovation Programme](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/v2x-innovation-programme?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=b446ba16-b811-4866-8022-03d924548cd6&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

The V2X (vehicle-to-everything) Innovation Programme aims to address barriers to enabling energy flexibility from bi-directional electric vehicle charging.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

1:25pm, 24 March 2022

