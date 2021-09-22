(AGENPARL) – mer 22 settembre 2021 Daily update from GOV.​UK for: Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Weekly road fuel prices Page summary: BEIS publishes road fuel price statistics providing average UK retail ‘pump’ prices on a weekly basis. Change made: Road fuel pri…

[Go to the GOV.UK homepage](https://www.gov.uk)

GOV.UK

Daily update from GOV.​UK for:

Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

—————————————————————

[Weekly road fuel prices](https://www.gov.uk/government/statistical-data-sets/oil-and-petroleum-products-weekly-statistics?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=b04fc601-0a86-4da0-8f6c-019f696fc4ef&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

BEIS publishes road fuel price statistics providing average UK retail ‘pump’ prices on a weekly basis.

Change made:

Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 20 September 2021 published.

Time updated:

9:30am, 21 September 2021

—————————————————————

[Road fuel prices: 20 September 2021](https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/road-fuel-prices-20-september-2021?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=d0d5db71-c685-40e6-8ec4-ba1c674f3c3d&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

Weekly prices of unleaded petrol and diesel.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

9:30am, 21 September 2021

—————————————————————

[Global citizens and scientists shine hope on how to achieve a thriving net zero future](https://www.gov.uk/government/news/global-citizens-and-scientists-shine-hope-on-how-to-achieve-a-thriving-net-zero-future?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=e7668edf-c10d-418b-83e1-de63d7d6fbef&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

New international COP26 project showcases desirable and achievable visions for a net zero future across six diverse regions of the world.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

9:59am, 21 September 2021

—————————————————————

[Complying with the UK Internal Market Act 2020](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/complying-with-the-uk-internal-market-act-2020?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=51cc1ddd-3141-450b-afdc-30a4b0e3bf76&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

How the UK Internal Market Act 2020 works.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

11:00am, 21 September 2021

—————————————————————

[Setting the maximum level of penalties for non-compliance with Office for the Internal Market requests for information](https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/setting-the-maximum-level-of-penalties-for-non-compliance-with-office-for-the-internal-market-requests-for-information?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=e51da396-6dbc-4160-a3bd-916905f46518&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

We’re seeking views on the maximum penalties the Office for the Internal Market can impose for non-compliance with a request for information, under the UK Internal Market Act 2020.

Change made:

Government response published.

Time updated:

11:00am, 21 September 2021

—————————————————————

[Next steps taken to support trade between UK nations](https://www.gov.uk/government/news/next-steps-taken-to-support-trade-between-uk-nations?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=9c1cce13-c476-4352-8094-1447de4a93a1&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

Guidance published to support functioning of UK Internal Market.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

11:22am, 21 September 2021

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this