Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

North Sea Transition Deal cuts emissions as clean energy transition continues

One year since landmark North Sea Transition Deal was agreed between UK government and oil and gas industry to support the sector’s transition to cleaner energy.

First published.

10:30am, 21 March 2022

North Sea Transition Deal

Sector deal between government and the offshore oil and gas industry.

North Sea Transition Deal One Year On published.

10:30am, 21 March 2022

Ploughshare wins government funding for 2 defence technologies

Grants worth more than £280,000 will help develop a predictive test for sepsis and a sensor that can detect and identify laser threats.

First published.

12:07pm, 21 March 2022

