(AGENPARL) – sab 18 settembre 2021 Daily update from GOV.​UK for: Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Planning for new energy infrastructure: review of energy National Policy Statements Page summary: The consultation is seeking views on the revised energy National Poli…

[Go to the GOV.UK homepage](https://www.gov.uk)

GOV.UK

Daily update from GOV.​UK for:

Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

—————————————————————

[Planning for new energy infrastructure: review of energy National Policy Statements](https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/planning-for-new-energy-infrastructure-review-of-energy-national-policy-statements?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=21d777b3-807b-428c-bcc0-7c193d1f20cf&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

The consultation is seeking views on the revised energy National Policy Statements that support decisions on major energy infrastructure.

Change made:

Welsh versions of 2 documents added: Ymgynghoriad | Cynllunio ar gyfer Isadeiledd Ynni Newydd; Datganiad Polisi Cenedlaethol Cyffredinol am Ynni (EN-1)

Time updated:

10:47am, 17 September 2021

—————————————————————

[Business start-up grant scheme – Mansfield updated](https://www.gov.uk/business-finance-support/business-start-up-grant-scheme-mansfield?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=ce0d8486-d68b-4a8a-9204-dcbc7a39f660&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

Grant to fund new businesses in the Mansfield area.

Change made:

Changes to grant size.

Time updated:

1:20pm, 17 September 2021

—————————————————————

[Public Sector Low Carbon Skills Fund (closed)](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/public-sector-low-carbon-skills-fund?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=8b22f0fa-9b15-4bdf-bfa7-f6da82d60738&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

The Public Sector Low Carbon Skills Fund provides grants to boost decarbonisation skills and unlock decarbonisation in the public sector.

Change made:

The application portal for Phase 2 LCSF is now closed to applications from academy and maintained schools.

Time updated:

2:00pm, 17 September 2021

—————————————————————

[Longer Duration Energy Storage Demonstration competition: Stream 1 pre-commercial demonstrator (grants) (closed to applications)](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/longer-duration-energy-storage-demonstration-competition-apply-for-stream-1-pre-commercial-demonstrator-grants?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=cc76529d-aa39-43da-b359-dd4cace49846&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

Stream 1 of this competition aims to accelerate commercialisation of innovative longer duration energy storage projects through to actual demonstrations.

Change made:

This competition is now closed to applications.

Time updated:

3:29pm, 17 September 2021

—————————————————————

[Longer Duration Energy Storage Demonstration competition: Stream 2 first-of-a-kind prototypes (contracts) (closed to applications)](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/longer-duration-energy-storage-demonstration-competition-apply-for-stream-2-first-of-a-kind-prototypes-contracts?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=53ecbec7-09c7-455d-8078-98fcbd98837b&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

Stream 2 of this competition aims to accelerate commercialisation of innovative longer duration energy storage projects through to first-of-a-kind (FOAK) full-system prototypes.

Change made:

This competition is now closed to applications.

Time updated:

3:30pm, 17 September 2021

—————————————————————

[Longer Duration Energy Storage Demonstration (LODES) competition (closed to applications)](https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/longer-duration-energy-storage-demonstration-lodes-competition?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=394f5b02-29c7-4bd5-b374-e89b81b0def8&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

An innovation competition aiming to accelerate commercialisation of innovative longer duration energy storage projects.

Change made:

This competition is now closed to applications.

Time updated:

3:31pm, 17 September 2021

—————————————————————

Page summary:

Friars Gate (Third Floor), 1011 Stratford Road, Shirley, Solihull, B90 4BN

Change made:

Extension of appointment for EMC, Radio, Machinery, Pressure Equipment and Toys.

Time updated:

5:08pm, 17 September 2021

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this