Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

Oil and gas: environmental submissions and determinations

Page summary:

Interested parties can review records of applications and statements submitted to OPRED as required by environmental regulations.

Change made:

Update to ‘List of PPC Applications’ spreadsheet within the ‘Offshore Combustion Installations (Pollution Prevention and Control) Regulations 2013 (as amended)’ section of the page

Time updated:

1:45pm, 18 October 2021

Croatia: providing services and travelling for business

Page summary:

Guidance for UK businesses on rules for selling services to Croatia.

Change made:

Updated the Travel and entry requirements to include a link to guidance on travelling to Croatia for work.

Time updated:

2:38pm, 18 October 2021

Estonia: providing services and travelling for business

Page summary:

Guidance for UK businesses on rules for selling services to Estonia.

Change made:

Updated the travel and entry requirements to include a link to guidance on travelling to Estonia for work.

Time updated:

2:38pm, 18 October 2021

