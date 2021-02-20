sabato, Febbraio 20, 2021
DAILY UPDATE FROM GOV.UK FOR: DEPARTMENT FOR BUSINESS, ENERGY & INDUSTRIAL STRATEGY

(AGENPARL) – sab 20 febbraio 2021 Daily update from GOV.​UK for:
Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
—————————————————————–
—————————————————————–
Page summary:
The Energy Entrepreneurs Fund (EEF) is a competitive funding scheme to support the development of technologies, products and processes in energy efficiency, power generation and storage.
Change made:
Published questions and answers from the applicant information presentation on 12 February 2021.
Time updated:
10:20am, 19 February 2021
Sub-national electricity and gas consumption statistics: analysis tool: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/sub-national-electricity-and-gas-consumption-statistics-analysis-tool?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=766b1f0d-67e9-428f-b388-4784c77e3430&utm_content=daily
—————————————————————–
Page summary:
A tool to help local authorities better understand changes in consumption over time.
Change made:
Time updated:
10:49am, 19 February 2021
—————————————————————–
Page summary:
This dataset contains the 2018 statistics of domestic electricity consumption for postcodes in Great Britain.
Change made:
Added new table: Postcode level all meters electricity 2018. All other tables and footnotes updated.
Time updated:
10:57am, 19 February 2021
Postcode level electricity statistics: 2019 (experimental): https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/postcode-level-electricity-statistics-2019-experimental?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=6bd67488-87db-45c1-81c5-5eef0cacaee6&utm_content=daily
—————————————————————–
Page summary:
This dataset contains the 2019 statistics of domestic electricity consumption for postcodes in Great Britain.
Change made:
New table added: Postcode level all meters electricity 2019.
Time updated:
10:58am, 19 February 2021
Postcode level electricity statistics: 2017 (experimental): https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/postcode-level-electricity-statistics-2017-experimental?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=71e087ab-b175-4278-a3c5-9d6663fbce5a&utm_content=daily
—————————————————————–
Page summary:
This dataset contains the 2017 statistics of domestic electricity consumption for postcodes in Great Britain.
Change made:
Added new table: Postcode level all meters electricity 2017. All other tables and footnotes updated.
Time updated:
11:01am, 19 February 2021
Postcode level electricity statistics: 2016 (experimental): https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/postcode-level-electricity-statistics-2016-experimental?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=ad06bacc-5e8f-4f2b-82c4-de3876d5f53b&utm_content=daily
—————————————————————–
Page summary:
This dataset contains the 2016 statistics of domestic electricity consumption for postcodes in Great Britain.
Change made:
Added new table: Postcode level all meters electricity 2016. All other tables and footnotes updated.
Time updated:
11:03am, 19 February 2021
Postcode level electricity estimates: 2015 (experimental): https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/postcode-level-electricity-estimates-2015-experimental?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=25e122d8-1306-4272-8250-daa59f50d05a&utm_content=daily
—————————————————————–
Page summary:
This dataset contains the 2015 estimates of domestic electricity consumption for postcodes in Great Britain.
Change made:
4 new tables replace previous version: postcodes A to L, and L to Z, postcode level Economy 7 electricity, and postcode level all meters electricity.
Time updated:
11:06am, 19 February 2021
—————————————————————–
Page summary:
Explanation of the postcode level data tables for gas and electricity consumption.
Change made:
Updated along with 2021 postcode data.
Time updated:
12:08pm, 19 February 2021
Renewable Energy Planning Database quarterly extract: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/renewable-energy-planning-database-monthly-extract?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=e1212c62-437f-4569-ab79-5c9764f3c15c&utm_content=daily
—————————————————————–
Page summary:
The results of BEIS’ renewable project monitoring work are recorded each quarter. This document is a quarterly extract of that database.
Change made:
Renewable Energy Planning Database December 2020 published.
Time updated:
1:05pm, 19 February 2021
Oil and gas: offshore environmental legislation: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/oil-and-gas-offshore-environmental-legislation?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=7096b00b-49a5-41e8-981b-d35bd3e8ebb6&utm_content=daily
—————————————————————–
Page summary:
Environmental regulations and guidance on offshore oil and gas exploration and production, offshore gas unloading and storage and offshore carbon dioxide storage activities

