DAILY UPDATE FROM GOV.UK FOR: DEPARTMENT FOR BUSINESS, ENERGY & INDUSTRIAL STRATEGY

Page summary:

The Energy Entrepreneurs Fund (EEF) is a competitive funding scheme to support the development of technologies, products and processes in energy efficiency, power generation and storage.

Published questions and answers from the applicant information presentation on 12 February 2021.

10:20am, 19 February 2021

Sub-national electricity and gas consumption statistics: analysis tool: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/sub-national-electricity-and-gas-consumption-statistics-analysis-tool?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=766b1f0d-67e9-428f-b388-4784c77e3430&utm_content=daily

Page summary:

A tool to help local authorities better understand changes in consumption over time.

10:49am, 19 February 2021

Page summary:

This dataset contains the 2018 statistics of domestic electricity consumption for postcodes in Great Britain.

Added new table: Postcode level all meters electricity 2018. All other tables and footnotes updated.

10:57am, 19 February 2021

Postcode level electricity statistics: 2019 (experimental): https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/postcode-level-electricity-statistics-2019-experimental?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=6bd67488-87db-45c1-81c5-5eef0cacaee6&utm_content=daily

Page summary:

This dataset contains the 2019 statistics of domestic electricity consumption for postcodes in Great Britain.

New table added: Postcode level all meters electricity 2019.

10:58am, 19 February 2021

Postcode level electricity statistics: 2017 (experimental): https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/postcode-level-electricity-statistics-2017-experimental?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=71e087ab-b175-4278-a3c5-9d6663fbce5a&utm_content=daily

Page summary:

This dataset contains the 2017 statistics of domestic electricity consumption for postcodes in Great Britain.

Added new table: Postcode level all meters electricity 2017. All other tables and footnotes updated.

11:01am, 19 February 2021

Postcode level electricity statistics: 2016 (experimental): https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/postcode-level-electricity-statistics-2016-experimental?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=ad06bacc-5e8f-4f2b-82c4-de3876d5f53b&utm_content=daily

Page summary:

This dataset contains the 2016 statistics of domestic electricity consumption for postcodes in Great Britain.

Added new table: Postcode level all meters electricity 2016. All other tables and footnotes updated.

11:03am, 19 February 2021

Postcode level electricity estimates: 2015 (experimental): https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/postcode-level-electricity-estimates-2015-experimental?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=25e122d8-1306-4272-8250-daa59f50d05a&utm_content=daily

Page summary:

This dataset contains the 2015 estimates of domestic electricity consumption for postcodes in Great Britain.

4 new tables replace previous version: postcodes A to L, and L to Z, postcode level Economy 7 electricity, and postcode level all meters electricity.

11:06am, 19 February 2021

Page summary:

Explanation of the postcode level data tables for gas and electricity consumption.

Updated along with 2021 postcode data.

12:08pm, 19 February 2021

Renewable Energy Planning Database quarterly extract: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/renewable-energy-planning-database-monthly-extract?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=e1212c62-437f-4569-ab79-5c9764f3c15c&utm_content=daily

Page summary:

The results of BEIS’ renewable project monitoring work are recorded each quarter. This document is a quarterly extract of that database.

Renewable Energy Planning Database December 2020 published.

1:05pm, 19 February 2021

Oil and gas: offshore environmental legislation: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/oil-and-gas-offshore-environmental-legislation?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=7096b00b-49a5-41e8-981b-d35bd3e8ebb6&utm_content=daily

Page summary:

Environmental regulations and guidance on offshore oil and gas exploration and production, offshore gas unloading and storage and offshore carbon dioxide storage activities

