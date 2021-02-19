(AGENPARL) – ven 19 febbraio 2021 Daily update from GOV.​UK for:

Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

—————————————————————–

Energy Trends: UK oil and oil products: https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/oil-and-oil-products-section-3-energy-trends?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=9202f701-460e-4b88-a58a-e3ef19996cac&utm_content=daily

—————————————————————–

Page summary:

Data on oil and oil products, including upstream production and UK refinery activity, trade, stocks and demand.

Change made:

Latest average road fuel sales and stock levels table published.

Time updated:

9:30am, 18 February 2021

Renewable Heat Incentive statistics: https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/renewable-heat-incentive-statistics?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=f060d20a-7351-4237-b9b1-c0be8da772b7&utm_content=daily

—————————————————————–

Page summary:

This series brings together all documents relating to Renewable Heat Incentive statistics.

Change made:

January 2021 RHI monthly deployment stats published.

Time updated:

9:30am, 18 February 2021

—————————————————————–

Page summary:

Experimental statistics on average road fuel sales and stock levels.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

9:30am, 18 February 2021

Green Home Grant statistics: https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/green-home-grant-statistics?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=e2a5866f-56ab-4dc2-aebd-9f7f6a11cf37&utm_content=daily

—————————————————————–

Page summary:

Data to monitor the installation of energy efficiency measures in domestic properties via the Green Home Grant scheme, launched in 2020.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

9:30am, 18 February 2021

RHI monthly deployment data: January 2021: https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/rhi-monthly-deployment-data-january-2021?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=0377b74a-df6a-487d-9da5-1419c0e1422c&utm_content=daily

—————————————————————–

Page summary:

January 2021 statistics for the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) programme.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

9:30am, 18 February 2021

Green Home Grant vouchers release, February 2021: https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/green-home-grant-vouchers-release-february-2021?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=c8dbf987-d684-4c56-85a4-bbb15893c129&utm_content=daily

—————————————————————–

Page summary:

Data to monitor the installation of energy efficiency measures in domestic properties via the Green Home Grant voucher scheme.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

9:30am, 18 February 2021

Agile Nations Charter: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/agile-nations-charter?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=3810cdfb-c225-41ce-b035-369aba4db492&utm_content=daily

—————————————————————–

Page summary:

The Charter for the Agile Nations establishes an intergovernmental network to foster global cooperation on rulemaking in response to innovation.

Change made:

French translation of the Charter added.

🔊 Listen to this