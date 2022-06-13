(AGENPARL) – lun 13 giugno 2022 Daily update from GOV.​UK for: Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Fuel prices Page summary: Letters from Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to fuel retailers and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). Change made: Let…

Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

Letters from Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to fuel retailers and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Letter to the Competition and Markets Authority added.

9:08am, 12 June 2022

[UK Emissions Trading Scheme and Carbon Price Support: apply for compensation](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-emissions-trading-scheme-and-carbon-price-support-apply-for-compensation?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=965be580-d2ed-49b3-8522-5902e926d092&utm_content=daily)

How to apply for compensation for the indirect costs of the UK Emissions Trading Scheme (UK ETS) and the Carbon Price Support (CPS) mechanism.

UK ETS and CPS compensation application forms (Word and Excel) updated.

6:27pm, 12 June 2022

[Solid floor insulation (SFI): best practice](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/solid-floor-insulation-sfi-best-practice?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=8cb71e2b-1e03-4c06-997f-a4872af797c3&utm_content=daily)

Guide for designers, surveyors and installers considering the suitability of solid floors to receive internal thermal upgrades.

First published.

7:39am, 13 June 2022

Unlocking finance for low carbon projects in middle-income countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Added CFA Knowledge product: Gaps in the climate finance investment chain.

7:39am, 13 June 2022

