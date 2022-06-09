(AGENPARL) – gio 09 giugno 2022 Daily update from GOV.​UK for: Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund: Wave 2 Page summary: Local authorities, combined authorities and registered providers of social housing can apply for funding to i…

Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

[Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund: Wave 2](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/social-housing-decarbonisation-fund-wave-2?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=b13d631f-29c3-41ed-9f7e-417777d77b79&utm_content=daily)

Local authorities, combined authorities and registered providers of social housing can apply for funding to improve the energy performance of their social homes.

First published.

12:57pm, 8 June 2022

[Capacity Market: rules amendments to improve auction liquidity](https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/capacity-market-rules-amendments-to-improve-auction-liquidity?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=d452bbfe-6de7-4f94-9c6f-d4a415e2e112&utm_content=daily)

We’re seeking views on 2 time-limited proposals designed to improve liquidity in the 2023 Capacity Market auctions.

First published.

2:13pm, 8 June 2022

Notices of publication and a consolidated list for designated standards for radio equipment.

Notice of publication amended and consolidated list updated.

3:15pm, 8 June 2022

[UKAEA prompt payment return data: 2022 to 2023](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/ukaea-prompt-payment-return-data-2022-to-2023?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=cf2339eb-5c36-4026-a994-8c3e25b4f46e&utm_content=daily)

Prompt payment return data for the UK Atomic Energy Authority, showing invoices paid within 5 and 30 days of receipt from 2022 to 2023.

First published.

3:32pm, 8 June 2022

BEIS is providing up to £2.5 million in innovation funding to support the development and demonstration of High Temperature Gas Reactor (HTGR) technology in the UK.

Competition now closed to applications.

4:05pm, 8 June 2022

