(AGENPARL) – mar 08 marzo 2022 Daily update from GOV.​UK for: Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Energy and emissions projections: Net Zero Strategy baseline (partial interim update December 2021) Page summary: Projections of greenhouse gas emissions and energy de…

[Go to the GOV.UK homepage](https://www.gov.uk)

GOV.UK

Daily update from GOV.​UK for:

Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

—————————————————————

[Energy and emissions projections: Net Zero Strategy baseline (partial interim update December 2021)](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/energy-and-emissions-projections-net-zero-strategy-baseline-partial-interim-update-december-2021?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=a6373b10-be72-4c01-b770-3a02ad494453&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

Projections of greenhouse gas emissions and energy demand from 2020 to 2040.

Change made:

Added Annex O Major power producers’ supplementary data on net zero scenarios: total electricity generation by source (Annex G and J format), cumulative new electricity generating capacity (Annex H format), total electricity generating capacity (Annex I and L format).

Time updated:

10:34am, 7 March 2022

—————————————————————

[Advanced Nuclear Technologies](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/advanced-nuclear-technologies?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=c9c029ff-1b95-4a72-ae98-687ecc2cab93&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

Information about Advanced Nuclear Technologies, previously known as Small Modular Reactors.

Change made:

The department is assessing Last Energy UK’s GDA Entry application in accordance with the GDA Entry Guidance.

Time updated:

12:23pm, 7 March 2022

—————————————————————