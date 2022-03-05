(AGENPARL) – sab 05 marzo 2022 Daily update from GOV.UK for: Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Centre for Research into Environmental Science and Technology (CREST) – Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin Page summary: Free research support to SMEs who want to reduc…
[Go to the GOV.UK homepage](https://www.gov.uk)
GOV.UK
Daily update from GOV.UK for:
Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
—————————————————————
[Centre for Research into Environmental Science and Technology (CREST) – Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin](https://www.gov.uk/business-finance-support/centre-for-research-into-environmental-science-and-technology-crest-shropshire-and-telford-and-wrekin?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=436c565e-7821-4560-8826-d004b2dd0f4f&utm_content=daily)
Page summary:
Free research support to SMEs who want to reduce their environmental impact or innovate and develop new products or services.
Change made:
First published.
Time updated:
11:12am, 4 March 2022
—————————————————————
[E-Business Support Programme – Newham, Havering, and Barking and Dagenham](https://www.gov.uk/business-finance-support/e-business-support-programme-newham-havering-and-barking-and-dagenham?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=7c46a420-369c-4c37-8ff4-3b5c9d065219&utm_content=daily)
Page summary:
Free advice and training to help businesses improve their knowledge and use of digital tools and technology.
Change made:
First published.
Time updated:
12:04pm, 4 March 2022
—————————————————————
Page summary:
BEIS is providing £5 million in funding to support innovation in hydrogen BECCS (bioenergy with carbon capture and storage) technologies.
Change made:
Added questions received after 26 January, and updated the Terms and Conditions (Section 3: removed references to facsimile delivery of notices).
Time updated:
12:12pm, 4 March 2022
—————————————————————
[Flexibility Innovation Programme](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/flexibility-innovation?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=429b850d-4541-4f3d-9004-6a27fe3d00b8&utm_content=daily)
Page summary:
This programme looks to support innovative solutions to enable large-scale widespread electricity system flexibility.
Change made:
Added slides from 2 engagement sessions: Interoperable demand side response and Automatic asset registration.
Time updated:
2:58pm, 4 March 2022
—————————————————————
[Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022: overarching documents](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/economic-crime-transparency-and-enforcement-bill-2022-overarching-documents?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=658e74ad-358c-4a42-9aa8-cec3bc708eda&utm_content=daily)
Page summary:
These documents relate to the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022.
Change made:
Annex added to ‘register of overseas entities’ fact sheet summarising the changes from the 2018 draft bill.
Time updated:
3:01pm, 4 March 2022
—————————————————————
Daily update from GOV.UK for: Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
(AGENPARL) – sab 05 marzo 2022 Daily update from GOV.UK for: Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Centre for Research into Environmental Science and Technology (CREST) – Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin Page summary: Free research support to SMEs who want to reduc…