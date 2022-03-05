(AGENPARL) – sab 05 marzo 2022 Daily update from GOV.​UK for: Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Centre for Research into Environmental Science and Technology (CREST) – Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin Page summary: Free research support to SMEs who want to reduc…

[Go to the GOV.UK homepage](https://www.gov.uk)

GOV.UK

Daily update from GOV.​UK for:

Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

—————————————————————

[Centre for Research into Environmental Science and Technology (CREST) – Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin](https://www.gov.uk/business-finance-support/centre-for-research-into-environmental-science-and-technology-crest-shropshire-and-telford-and-wrekin?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=436c565e-7821-4560-8826-d004b2dd0f4f&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

Free research support to SMEs who want to reduce their environmental impact or innovate and develop new products or services.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

11:12am, 4 March 2022

—————————————————————

[E-Business Support Programme – Newham, Havering, and Barking and Dagenham](https://www.gov.uk/business-finance-support/e-business-support-programme-newham-havering-and-barking-and-dagenham?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=7c46a420-369c-4c37-8ff4-3b5c9d065219&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

Free advice and training to help businesses improve their knowledge and use of digital tools and technology.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

12:04pm, 4 March 2022

—————————————————————

Page summary:

BEIS is providing £5 million in funding to support innovation in hydrogen BECCS (bioenergy with carbon capture and storage) technologies.

Change made:

Added questions received after 26 January, and updated the Terms and Conditions (Section 3: removed references to facsimile delivery of notices).

Time updated:

12:12pm, 4 March 2022

—————————————————————

[Flexibility Innovation Programme](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/flexibility-innovation?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=429b850d-4541-4f3d-9004-6a27fe3d00b8&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

This programme looks to support innovative solutions to enable large-scale widespread electricity system flexibility.

Change made:

Added slides from 2 engagement sessions: Interoperable demand side response and Automatic asset registration.

Time updated:

2:58pm, 4 March 2022

—————————————————————

[Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022: overarching documents](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/economic-crime-transparency-and-enforcement-bill-2022-overarching-documents?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=658e74ad-358c-4a42-9aa8-cec3bc708eda&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

These documents relate to the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022.

Change made:

Annex added to ‘register of overseas entities’ fact sheet summarising the changes from the 2018 draft bill.

Time updated:

3:01pm, 4 March 2022

—————————————————————