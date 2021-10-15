(AGENPARL) – ven 15 ottobre 2021 Daily update from GOV.​UK for: Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Road fuel sales and stock levels: 10 October 2021 Page summary: Experimental statistics on average road fuel sales and stock levels. Change made: First published. Time…

Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

—————————————————————

Road fuel sales and stock levels: 10 October 2021
Experimental statistics on average road fuel sales and stock levels.
First published.
9:30am, 14 October 2021

Page summary:

Experimental statistics on average road fuel sales and stock levels.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

9:30am, 14 October 2021

—————————————————————

Energy Trends: UK renewables
Data on the UK's renewables sector, including capacity, electricity generation and liquid biofuels consumption.
ROCs table updated.
9:30am, 14 October 2021

Page summary:

Data on the UK’s renewables sector, including capacity, electricity generation and liquid biofuels consumption.

Change made:

ROCs table updated.

Time updated:

9:30am, 14 October 2021

—————————————————————

Page summary:

Data on oil and oil products, including upstream production and UK refinery activity, trade, stocks and demand.

Change made:

Latest average road fuel sales and stock levels table published.

Time updated:

9:30am, 14 October 2021

—————————————————————

Five sites shortlisted for UK fusion energy plant
The STEP programme will pave the way to commercial fusion and a virtually limitless supply of low-carbon energy
First published.
12:00pm, 14 October 2021

Page summary:

The STEP programme will pave the way to commercial fusion and a virtually limitless supply of low-carbon energy

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

12:00pm, 14 October 2021

—————————————————————

Apply for Wave 1 of the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund
Registered providers of social housing can apply for funding to improve the energy performance of their social homes.
We have uploaded the declaration form questions (2O, 2P, 2Q) as a separate sheet.
1:49pm, 14 October 2021

Page summary:

Registered providers of social housing can apply for funding to improve the energy performance of their social homes.

Change made:

We have uploaded the declaration form questions (2O, 2P, 2Q) as a separate sheet.

Time updated:

1:49pm, 14 October 2021

—————————————————————

