Daily update from GOV.​UK for: Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
ven 04 marzo 2022

Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

Average road fuel sales and stock levels

Page summary:

Experimental statistics on average road fuel sales and stock levels

Change made:

Average road fuel sales and stock levels for week ending Sunday 27 February 2022 published.

Time updated:

9:30am, 3 March 2022

UK ETS Aviation Allocation Table

Page summary:

The Aviation Allocation Table contains a list of each aircraft operator’s free allocation for the 2021 to 2025 allocation period.

Change made:

Aviation Allocation Table updated to take account for Operator mergers and cessation in activity.

Time updated:

4:11pm, 3 March 2022

Oil and gas: environmental submissions and determinations

Page summary:

Interested parties can review records of applications and statements submitted to OPRED as required by environmental regulations.

Change made:

Update OPEP submission spreadsheet

Time updated:

4:34pm, 3 March 2022

Oil and gas: offshore environmental legislation

Page summary:

Environmental regulations and guidance on offshore oil and gas exploration and production, offshore gas unloading and storage and offshore carbon dioxide storage activities

Change made:

HRA spreadsheet updated

Time updated:

4:36pm, 3 March 2022

