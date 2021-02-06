(AGENPARL) – sab 06 febbraio 2021 Daily update from GOV.​UK for:

Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

—————————————————————–

Memorandum of understanding between BEIS and UKAS: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/memorandum-of-understanding-between-department-for-business-innovation-and-skills-and-united-kingdom-accreditation-service–4?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=d663a3e7-bd92-4917-b52c-18b39bd81a7a&utm_content=daily

—————————————————————–

Page summary:

The relationship between the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and the UK Accreditation Service (UKAS).

Change made:

Revised memorandum of understanding published.

Time updated:

10:48am, 5 February 2021

New vaccines partnership to rapidly respond to new virus variants: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-vaccines-partnership-to-rapidly-respond-to-new-virus-variants?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=194363ef-5764-4420-a82c-a4de41b1476d&utm_content=daily

—————————————————————–

Page summary:

UK Government and CureVac enter new partnership to tackle new future variants of Covid-19

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

12:05pm, 5 February 2021

Supply Chain Demonstrator Project: year 2 evaluation of energy efficiency improvement pilots: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/supply-chain-demonstrator-project-year-2-evaluation-of-energy-efficiency-improvement-pilots?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=f34becb8-c863-45e0-9aa3-3f1b107680bf&utm_content=daily

🔊 Listen to this