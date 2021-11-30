(AGENPARL) – mar 30 novembre 2021 Daily update from GOV.​UK for: Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Changes to the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) schemes Page summary: Changes to the RHI schemes to ensure a smooth transition to successor schemes, respond to the pande…

Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

Changes to the RHI schemes to ensure a smooth transition to successor schemes, respond to the pandemic, and make minor changes to the domestic scheme.

Non-domestic Renewable Heat Incentive: We have published a proposal to extend TG2, TG3 and extension application deadlines for non-biomethane technologies by 12 months to 31 March 2023.

11:50am, 29 November 2021

[Green Gas Levy (GGL): rates and exemptions](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/green-gas-levy-ggl-rates-and-exemptions?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=361a9792-8b05-4b78-96bc-017c5f89fe5a&utm_content=daily)

The Green Gas Levy (GGL) applies to licensed fossil fuel gas suppliers in Great Britain from 30 November 2021, and will fund the Green Gas Support Scheme (GGSS).

First published.

12:37pm, 29 November 2021

[Green Gas Support Scheme (GGSS)](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/green-gas-support-scheme-ggss?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=51b9a66e-ca98-4e98-8013-5c0776f43c5f&utm_content=daily)

This scheme provides tariff support for biomethane produced via anaerobic digestion which is injected into the gas grid.

First published.

12:39pm, 29 November 2021

[Green Gas Support Scheme: budget management](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/green-gas-support-scheme-budget-management?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=68ac0967-9bee-47b3-8eab-24634cc1eed3&utm_content=daily)

Details of the budget management mechanisms of the Green Gas Support Scheme (GGSS).

Updated alongside launch of GGSS.

12:48pm, 29 November 2021

[Methods of calculating greenhouse gas emissions](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/methods-of-calculating-greenhouse-gas-emissions?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=1ef29309-4acd-432f-a7ef-73f87bdd1d58&utm_content=daily)

This document sets out the methodologies for calculating greenhouse gas emissions associated with the production of biomethane.

Final version of guidance published, alongside launch of the Green Gas Support Scheme (GGSS).

12:48pm, 29 November 2021

