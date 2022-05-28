(AGENPARL) – sab 28 maggio 2022 Daily update from GOV.​UK for: Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Industrial Hydrogen Accelerator Programme: open to applications Page summary: The £26 million Industrial Hydrogen Accelerator Programme provides funding for innovation…

Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

[Industrial Hydrogen Accelerator Programme: open to applications](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/industrial-hydrogen-accelerator-programme?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=b1922ab1-66bf-488c-8081-9eec44ed50ac&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

The £26 million Industrial Hydrogen Accelerator Programme provides funding for innovation projects that can demonstrate end-to-end industrial fuel switching to hydrogen.

Change made:

Stream 2 guidance updated. Questions and responses updated with new questions.

Time updated:

1:03pm, 27 May 2022

[Net Zero Hydrogen Fund strand 1 and strand 2](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/net-zero-hydrogen-fund-strand-1-and-strand-2?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=d4a07533-ac60-494b-bf1f-f1447ce6b0cc&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

The Net Zero Hydrogen Fund (NZHF) aims to support the commercial deployment of new low carbon hydrogen production projects during the 2020s.

Change made:

Latest clarification questions added.

Time updated:

2:54pm, 27 May 2022

Page summary:

MoU between Sweden and the UK to promote cooperation across healthcare, research and innovation systems in support of the development of attractive life sciences ecosystems.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

4:59pm, 27 May 2022

