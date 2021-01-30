(AGENPARL) – sab 30 gennaio 2021 Daily update from GOV.​UK for:

Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

—————————————————————–

Janssen publishes positive safety and efficacy data for single-dose COVID-19 vaccine: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/janssen-publishes-positive-safety-and-efficacy-data-for-single-dose-covid-19-vaccine?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=ef077817-6c2e-4fff-9ba5-b45a6316bc75&utm_content=daily

—————————————————————–

Page summary:

Janssen today published positive data from the Phase 3 studies of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine candidate, showing it to be 66% effective overall in preventing coronavirus in participants.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

2:06pm, 29 January 2021

BEIS: workforce management information, November 2020: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/beis-workforce-management-information-november-2020?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=cbe9980a-65be-4103-a237-017a64f03bd2&utm_content=daily

—————————————————————–

Page summary:

Reports on departmental staff numbers and costs.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

3:01pm, 29 January 2021

—————————————————————–

Page summary:

Documents relating to workforce management information summary data for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

Change made:

Added BEIS: workforce management information, November 2020

🔊 Listen to this