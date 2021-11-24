(AGENPARL) – mer 24 novembre 2021 Daily update from GOV.​UK for: Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Weekly road fuel prices Page summary: BEIS publishes road fuel price statistics providing average UK retail ‘pump’ prices on a weekly basis. Change made: Road fuel pri…

Daily update from GOV.​UK for:

Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

—————————————————————

[Weekly road fuel prices](https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/weekly-road-fuel-prices?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=ec7b31d1-7eaa-4462-9fc7-d70dcfed311a&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

BEIS publishes road fuel price statistics providing average UK retail ‘pump’ prices on a weekly basis.

Change made:

Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 22 November 2021 published.

Time updated:

9:30am, 23 November 2021

—————————————————————

[Oil and gas: offshore environmental legislation](https://www.gov.uk/guidance/oil-and-gas-offshore-environmental-legislation?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=626c90e8-d4aa-489d-954a-956eb7b5693a&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

Environmental regulations and guidance on offshore oil and gas exploration and production, offshore gas unloading and storage and offshore carbon dioxide storage activities

Change made:

PPC Inspection letters 2021 register updated.

Time updated:

9:44am, 23 November 2021

—————————————————————

[Travel to Austria for work](https://www.gov.uk/guidance/travel-to-austria-for-work?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=15f11010-8ae6-495b-a79f-8cd36a2cc11d&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

Check if you need a visa or permit to work in Austria and how to get one if you do.

Change made:

Added information on how to apply for the new ‘Short-term highly skilled key worker permit’ and ‘Short-term freelancer visa’.

Time updated:

11:13am, 23 November 2021

—————————————————————

[Domestic RHI mechanism for budget management: estimated commitments](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/domestic-rhi-mechanism-for-budget-management-estimated-commitments?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=bbe952a0-73be-4f46-b61b-f7b8180c6b72&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

Monthly and quarterly forecasts for estimated committed Domestic RHI expenditure for the next 12 months.

Change made:

Quarterly forecast as at 31 October 2021 added.

Time updated:

11:30am, 23 November 2021

—————————————————————

