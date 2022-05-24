(AGENPARL) – mar 24 maggio 2022 Daily update from GOV.​UK for: Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy UK Low Carbon Hydrogen Standard: emissions reporting and sustainability criteria Page summary: Guidance and a calculator tool for hydrogen producers to use for greenho…

Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

[UK Low Carbon Hydrogen Standard: emissions reporting and sustainability criteria](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-low-carbon-hydrogen-standard-emissions-reporting-and-sustainability-criteria?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=2da54709-e60d-4d91-9c5f-fad2bb3dfa5c&utm_content=daily)

Guidance and a calculator tool for hydrogen producers to use for greenhouse gas emissions reporting and sustainability criteria under the UK Low Carbon Hydrogen Standard.

Hydrogen emissions calculator training videos added.

8:39am, 23 May 2022

[UK Seafood Fund: Seafood Innovation Fund](https://www.gov.uk/guidance/uk-seafood-innovation-fund?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=b0540ce6-2c2c-46b3-a510-686bad03ac3c&utm_content=daily)

How to apply for research and development funding from the UK Seafood Innovation Fund (SIF) scheme.

change to reflect new announcement for 4th round and new procurement portal.

9:17am, 23 May 2022

[Smart meter targets framework: churn adjustment](https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/smart-meter-targets-framework-churn-adjustment?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=f097da0f-d364-4124-9c18-18ead6c3fbfb&utm_content=daily)

We’re seeking views on proposals to mitigate the impact of smart meter customers switching suppliers (‘churn’) on energy suppliers’ minimum installation requirements for the second year of the new 4-year smart metering policy framework.

Government response to this consultation.

10:30am, 23 May 2022

[Oil and gas: offshore environmental legislation](https://www.gov.uk/guidance/oil-and-gas-offshore-environmental-legislation?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=c1bb652f-cb26-4b5c-a62a-64518d728289&utm_content=daily)

Environmental regulations and guidance on offshore oil and gas exploration and production, offshore gas unloading and storage and offshore carbon dioxide storage activities

BP – Endurance Field – Integrated Site Survey – Record of Habitats Regulations Assessment updated

4:04pm, 23 May 2022

[Calling all gamers: check your pay](https://www.gov.uk/government/news/calling-all-gamers-check-your-pay?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=a84b2a49-5605-4c12-942e-969b25206df4&utm_content=daily)

Mobile game advertising is being used for the first time by BEIS to promote the National Minimum Wage and Living Wage uplift in April – worth £1,000 extra to a full-time worker on the National Living Wage.

First published.

4:22pm, 23 May 2022

[Interoperable Demand Side Response programme: apply for Stream 1 opportunities](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/interoperable-demand-side-response-programme-apply-for-stream-1-opportunities?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=b7e513db-718b-4375-a1a2-84cb40252d38&utm_content=daily)

The Interoperable Demand Side Response (IDSR) programme aims to support the development and demonstration of energy smart appliances for the delivery of interoperable demand side response.

First published.

5:24pm, 23 May 2022

[Interoperable Demand Side Response programme: apply for Stream 2 opportunities](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/interoperable-demand-side-response-programme-apply-for-stream-2-opportunities?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=082b592e-f606-417f-903c-8c93f4d0a197&utm_content=daily)

The Interoperable Demand Side Response (IDSR) programme aims to support the development and demonstration of energy smart appliances for the delivery of interoperable demand side response.

First published.

5:27pm, 23 May 2022

