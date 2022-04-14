(AGENPARL) – gio 14 aprile 2022 Daily update from GOV.​UK for: Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Hydrogen Skills and Standards for Heat Page summary: This programme will help define the required criteria to safely repurpose existing natural gas equipment for hydro…

Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

[Hydrogen Skills and Standards for Heat](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/hydrogen-skills-and-standards-for-heat?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=66faeff3-4b5d-49a2-8ee7-5e476ad1a3e1&utm_content=daily)

This programme will help define the required criteria to safely repurpose existing natural gas equipment for hydrogen and to train a workforce of competent hydrogen gas installers.

Added summaries of projects awarded contracts to undertake supporting technical research and evidence gathering.

11:47am, 13 April 2022

Call for evidence from Margaret Beels, the Director of Labour Market Enforcement, to inform her labour market enforcement strategy for 2023 to 2024.

First published.

12:00pm, 13 April 2022

[Labour market enforcement](https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/labour-market-enforcement?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=411e4556-8dd4-4921-8e39-b867acfd8d3d&utm_content=daily)

Strategies and annual reports from the Director of Labour Market Enforcement.

Labour Market Enforcement Strategy 2023 to 2024: call for evidence added.

12:00pm, 13 April 2022

[Complex building gas survey: privacy notice](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/complex-building-gas-survey-privacy-notice?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=51c3a542-4521-4cca-960b-97ba425a0195&utm_content=daily)

This notice sets out how we will process and use the personal data collected from this survey, and the rights of the individuals whose data is collected.

First published.

12:12pm, 13 April 2022

