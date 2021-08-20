(AGENPARL) – ven 20 agosto 2021 Daily update from GOV.UK for: Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Letter to the manufacturing sector about taking action to fight climate change Page summary: UK Net Zero Business Champion Andrew Griffith MP has written to organisati…
[Letter to the manufacturing sector about taking action to fight climate change](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/letter-to-the-manufacturing-sector-about-taking-action-to-fight-climate-change?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=a8777b5c-be04-4ea1-b472-65aa192d3025&utm_content=daily)
UK Net Zero Business Champion Andrew Griffith MP has written to organisations in the manufacturing sector about steps they can take to fight climate change.
First published.
8:44am, 19 August 2021
UK Net Zero Business Champion Andrew Griffith MP has written to organisations in the technology sector about steps they can take to fight climate change.
First published.
8:44am, 19 August 2021
[Letter to the retail sector about taking action to fight climate change](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/letter-to-the-retail-sector-about-taking-action-to-fight-climate-change?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=981e6775-0597-44f4-b303-ee10e8c1a8eb&utm_content=daily)
UK Net Zero Business Champion Andrew Griffith MP has written to organisations in the retail sector about steps they can take to fight climate change.
First published.
8:45am, 19 August 2021
July 2021 statistics for the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) programme.
First published.
9:30am, 19 August 2021
[Renewable Heat Incentive statistics](https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/renewable-heat-incentive-statistics?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=e355f225-af4b-43ff-b115-117e47b9aafb&utm_content=daily)
This series brings together all documents relating to Renewable Heat Incentive statistics.
July 2021 RHI monthly deployment stats published.
9:30am, 19 August 2021
[Green Homes Grant voucher release, August 2021](https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/green-homes-grant-voucher-release-august-2021?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=ba75631e-2f7c-4675-86dd-2c15a5632ec7&utm_content=daily)
Green Homes Grant voucher release, August 2021
First published.
9:30am, 19 August 2021
