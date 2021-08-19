(AGENPARL) – gio 19 agosto 2021 Daily update from GOV.​UK for: Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Small Business Survey 2020: businesses with no employees Page summary: Findings of the Small Business Survey 2020 on the performance of businesses with no employees Ch…

[Go to the GOV.UK homepage](https://www.gov.uk)

GOV.UK

Daily update from GOV.​UK for:

Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

—————————————————————

[Small Business Survey 2020: businesses with no employees](https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/small-business-survey-2020-businesses-with-no-employees?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=0632fd4f-4ffb-42e9-9a16-3325c9b36d9a&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

Findings of the Small Business Survey 2020 on the performance of businesses with no employees

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

9:30am, 18 August 2021

—————————————————————

Page summary:

Findings of the Small Business Survey 2020 on the performance of small and medium-sized businesses with employees.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

9:30am, 18 August 2021

—————————————————————

[Small Business Survey reports](https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/small-business-survey-reports?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=0a6e3a0f-a048-4091-a219-5fd839817c88&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

This collection brings together all documents relating to Small Business Survey reports dating back to 2007 to 2008.

Change made:

Added 2020 Group – links to employers and non employers reports need to be added when made

Time updated:

9:30am, 18 August 2021

—————————————————————

[Boiler Plus: initial policy review](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/boiler-plus-initial-policy-review?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=6be27ba8-9e91-47fc-a9fb-6f4bc882032d&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

Research investigating the impact of the Boiler Plus standards on manufacturers, installers and consumers.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

10:00am, 18 August 2021

—————————————————————

[National Grid Ventures (NGV) Continental Link multi-purpose interconnector: Section 35 direction, Planning Act 2008](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/national-grid-ventures-ngv-continental-link-multi-purpose-interconnector-section-35-direction-planning-act-2008?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=31470d62-b5c5-4732-a92d-9a9a96c41692&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

Direction by the Secretary of State on an electricity interconnector.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

12:38pm, 18 August 2021

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this