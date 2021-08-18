(AGENPARL) – mer 18 agosto 2021 Daily update from GOV.​UK for: Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Road fuel prices: 16 August 2021 Page summary: Weekly prices of unleaded petrol and diesel. Change made: First published. Time updated: 9:30am, 17 August 2021 Weekly r…

Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

[Road fuel prices: 16 August 2021](https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/road-fuel-prices-16-august-2021?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=1979cc18-b06e-4cbf-ad5a-b629d962e357&utm_content=daily)

Weekly prices of unleaded petrol and diesel.

First published.

9:30am, 17 August 2021

[Weekly road fuel prices](https://www.gov.uk/government/statistical-data-sets/oil-and-petroleum-products-weekly-statistics?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=caf79433-7202-4d8e-9c1a-15b00566abf1&utm_content=daily)

BEIS publishes road fuel price statistics providing average UK retail ‘pump’ prices on a weekly basis.

Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 16 August 2021 published.

9:30am, 17 August 2021

By law, workers must be paid at least the minimum wage for their age – here are 10 outrageous excuses employers have used to try and flout the rules.

First published.

10:00am, 17 August 2021

[Industrial Fuel Switching competition](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/industrial-fuel-switching-competition?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=8ee395fc-29f3-4913-9fb0-1fe5e52d6b36&utm_content=daily)

The competition is looking for projects that will help industry switch to lower carbon fuels. It’s expected to launch in October 2021.

First published.

10:51am, 17 August 2021

[Industrial Energy Efficiency Accelerator Phase 3](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/industrial-energy-efficiency-accelerator-phase-3?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=d54539ba-b4d2-448a-bbb9-ecba6a4f5d97&utm_content=daily)

This programme will provide funding for the development and demonstration of technologies that could reduce energy consumption, maximise resource efficiency, and cut carbon emissions in industry.

First published.

10:52am, 17 August 2021

[Red Diesel Replacement competition](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/red-diesel-replacement-competition?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=87be826f-18dd-4dcd-92cf-a06cf66a5a04&utm_content=daily)

This competition will provide funding for projects developing low carbon alternatives to red diesel for construction, mining and quarrying.

First published.

10:53am, 17 August 2021

[Net Zero Innovation Portfolio](https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/net-zero-innovation-portfolio?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=1c29b135-254b-43de-9b7c-fe212975a077&utm_content=daily)

The Net Zero Innovation Portfolio provides funding for low-carbon technologies and systems. Decreasing the costs of decarbonisation, the Portfolio will help enable the UK to end its contribution to climate change.

We have published expressions of interest for 3 schemes: Phase 3 of the Industrial Energy Efficiency Accelerator, the Industrial Fuel Switching competition and the Red Diesel Replacement competition.

10:55am, 17 August 2021

[Industrial Heat Recovery Support programme (closed to applications)](https://www.gov.uk/guidance/industrial-heat-recovery-support-programme-how-to-apply?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=d448425c-292c-49b8-9a1a-97240b400a8f&utm_content=daily)

The Industrial Heat Recovery Support (IHRS) programme was designed to encourage and support investment in heat recovery technologies.

Added case studies for JJ Bioenergy, Pilkington, Yeo Valley.

11:09am, 17 August 2021

This strategy sets out the approach to developing a thriving low carbon hydrogen sector in the UK to meet our ambition for 5GW of low carbon hydrogen production capacity by 2030.

First published.

12:22pm, 17 August 2021

