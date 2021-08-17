(AGENPARL) – mar 17 agosto 2021 Daily update from GOV.​UK for: Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Oil and gas: offshore environmental legislation Page summary: Environmental regulations and guidance on offshore oil and gas exploration and production, offshore gas u…

Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

[Oil and gas: offshore environmental legislation](https://www.gov.uk/guidance/oil-and-gas-offshore-environmental-legislation?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=ef8793cc-b466-4992-97a4-ea5dd4ab5963&utm_content=daily)

Environmental regulations and guidance on offshore oil and gas exploration and production, offshore gas unloading and storage and offshore carbon dioxide storage activities

PPC inspection letters 2021 updated.

8:18am, 16 August 2021

[Designing a framework for transparency of carbon content in energy products: call for evidence](https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/designing-a-framework-for-transparency-of-carbon-content-in-energy-products-call-for-evidence?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=3ec9c127-4f7e-41cd-b11a-3562b5a54de8&utm_content=daily)

We’re seeking evidence to inform how we might develop a more transparent framework for communicating the carbon content of energy products to consumers.

First published.

9:22am, 16 August 2021

We’re seeking evidence on the activities of third-party intermediaries in the retail energy market and the extent to which they cause harm (or risk of harm) to customers and the energy system.

First published.

9:23am, 16 August 2021

