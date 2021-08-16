(AGENPARL) – lun 16 agosto 2021 Daily update from GOV.UK for: Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Government to tighten rules to stop ‘greenwashing’ of electricity tariffs Page summary: How energy retailers market ‘green’ electricity tariffs to consumers will be re…
Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
[Government to tighten rules to stop ‘greenwashing’ of electricity tariffs](https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-to-tighten-rules-to-stop-greenwashing-of-electricity-tariffs?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=a765e8a3-265e-4496-a8e0-da4213d4524b&utm_content=daily)
How energy retailers market ‘green’ electricity tariffs to consumers will be reviewed, amid concerns that some are overstating how environmentally friendly their products are.
12:15am, 16 August 2021
