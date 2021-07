(AGENPARL) – mer 28 luglio 2021 Daily update from GOV.​UK for: Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy John Clarke appointed as UK Shared Business Services Board Chair Page summary: Business Secretary appoints John Clarke as Chair of UK Shared Business Services (UK SBS)…

Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

—————————————————————

[John Clarke appointed as UK Shared Business Services Board Chair](https://www.gov.uk/government/news/john-clarke-appointed-as-uk-shared-business-services-board-chair?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=3b23de71-c406-41e5-84e5-27a80e5bd895&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

Business Secretary appoints John Clarke as Chair of UK Shared Business Services (UK SBS) Board.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

8:30am, 27 July 2021

—————————————————————

[Road fuel prices: 26 July 2021](https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/road-fuel-prices-26-july-2021?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=5fd450d8-64fd-4203-a907-ac87f6c1619c&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

Weekly prices of unleaded petrol and diesel.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

9:30am, 27 July 2021

—————————————————————

[Weekly road fuel prices](https://www.gov.uk/government/statistical-data-sets/oil-and-petroleum-products-weekly-statistics?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=85fd2330-94c2-4057-a2c9-238d4152d9e8&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

BEIS publishes road fuel price statistics providing average UK retail ‘pump’ prices on a weekly basis.

Change made:

Road fuel prices for week commencing Monday 26 July 2021 published.

Time updated:

9:30am, 27 July 2021

—————————————————————

[UK and Japan fourth Industrial Policy Dialogue](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-and-japan-fourth-industrial-policy-dialogue?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=6db1c509-5533-4dcd-b55b-6a30258ba5fb&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

Discussions focused on recovering from the pandemic, fostering clean growth and supporting the trade and business relationship between the UK and Japan.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

11:55am, 27 July 2021

—————————————————————

[Enterprise M3 Funding Escalator updated](https://www.gov.uk/business-finance-support/m3-enterprise-growth-fund-surrey-and-hampshire?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=669fd011-cb9a-4981-b798-3c8650c3bd69&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

Growth loans and equity funding for businesses in parts of Surrey and Hampshire.

Change made:

Updated scheme name and amounts of funding available

Time updated:

12:04pm, 27 July 2021

—————————————————————

