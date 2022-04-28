(AGENPARL) – gio 28 aprile 2022 Daily update from GOV.UK for: Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Green Gas Support Scheme: budget management Page summary: Details of the budget management mechanisms of the Green Gas Support Scheme (GGSS). Change made: We have impr…
Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
[Green Gas Support Scheme: budget management](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/green-gas-support-scheme-budget-management?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=2951cdbf-082f-4b29-b1ef-35d7f928f111&utm_content=daily)
Page summary:
Details of the budget management mechanisms of the Green Gas Support Scheme (GGSS).
Change made:
We have improved the explanation of GGSS budget management mechanisms, and added links to the new Green Gas Support Scheme (GGSS): expenditure forecast statements and tariff change notices page (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/green-gas-support-scheme-ggss-expenditure-forecast-statements-and-tariff-change-notices).
Time updated:
10:19am, 27 April 2022
Page summary:
Reports on departmental staff numbers and costs.
Change made:
First published.
Time updated:
1:18pm, 27 April 2022
Page summary:
Documents relating to workforce management information summary data for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).
Change made:
Added BEIS: workforce management information, March 2022.
Time updated:
1:18pm, 27 April 2022
