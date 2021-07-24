(AGENPARL) – sab 24 luglio 2021 Daily update from GOV.​UK for: All types of document about all topics by Department for Culture, Media & Sport Boundless Creativity report Page summary: This report examines the role of innovation in shaping the recovery, renewal and future growth of t…

[Go to the GOV.UK homepage](https://www.gov.uk)

GOV.UK

Daily update from GOV.​UK for:

All types of document about all topics by Department for Culture, Media & Sport

—————————————————————

[Boundless Creativity report](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/boundless-creativity-report?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=1179d520-420a-458b-a523-4c00dc4fc0cd&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

This report examines the role of innovation in shaping the recovery, renewal and future growth of the UK’s cultural and creative sector

Change made:

Added PDF version.

Time updated:

11:32am, 23 July 2021

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this