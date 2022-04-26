(AGENPARL) – mar 26 aprile 2022 Daily update from GOV.​UK for: All types of document about all topics by Department for Culture, Media & Sport Culture and Heritage Capital portal Page summary: This page brings together research, guidance and estimates to help government and private o…

[Culture and Heritage Capital portal](https://www.gov.uk/guidance/culture-and-heritage-capital-portal?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=cc4a3cc0-3e8d-4f81-886b-0468a757cc8a&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

This page brings together research, guidance and estimates to help government and private organisations consider the value of culture and heritage capital.

Change made:

Added resources (video and slides) from the Valuing Culture and Heritage Capital Conference 2022.

Time updated:

12:00pm, 25 April 2022

Page summary:

How UK museums and galleries can arrange to protect exhibits on loan from abroad from court-ordered seizure.

Change made:

Added immunity from seizure extension request draft guidance.

Time updated:

12:21pm, 25 April 2022

[Government takes next steps towards delivering major reform of football in England](https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-takes-next-steps-towards-delivering-major-reform-of-football-in-england?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=faed0f42-e227-4f98-80dc-46fc464e537e&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

Plans follow fan-led review of football governance, led by Tracey Crouch MP

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

5:00pm, 25 April 2022

Page summary:

The government’s response to the 10 strategic recommendations made by the Review.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

5:00pm, 25 April 2022

