(AGENPARL) – gio 22 luglio 2021 Daily update from GOV.​UK for: All types of document about all topics by Department for Culture, Media & Sport Life Chances Fund social impact bonds in children’s social care Page summary: An analysis of children’s social care social impact bond projec…

[Go to the GOV.UK homepage](https://www.gov.uk)

GOV.UK

Daily update from GOV.​UK for:

All types of document about all topics by Department for Culture, Media & Sport

—————————————————————

[Life Chances Fund social impact bonds in children’s social care](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/life-chances-fund-social-impact-bonds-in-childrens-social-care?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=986678d7-0869-4008-a098-f28be851942b&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

An analysis of children’s social care social impact bond projects supported by the Life Chances Fund on behalf of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS)

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

9:31am, 21 July 2021

—————————————————————

[Life Chances Fund First Stage Evaluation Report: Kirklees](https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/life-chances-fund-first-stage-evaluation-report-kirklees?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=3f588b21-3d15-455e-a4df-3e0d210aedd5&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

A first-stage evaluation of the Kirklees Life Chances Fund social impact bond project on behalf of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS)

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

9:32am, 21 July 2021

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this