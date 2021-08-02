(AGENPARL) – lun 02 agosto 2021 Daily update from GOV.​UK for: All types of document about all topics by Department for Culture, Media & Sport Two million rural homes and businesses to benefit in £5 billion broadband upgrade Page summary: 2.2 million homes and businesses in England s…

[Go to the GOV.UK homepage](https://www.gov.uk)

GOV.UK

Daily update from GOV.​UK for:

All types of document about all topics by Department for Culture, Media & Sport

—————————————————————

[Two million rural homes and businesses to benefit in £5 billion broadband upgrade](https://www.gov.uk/government/news/two-million-rural-homes-and-businesses-to-benefit-in-5-billion-broadband-upgrade?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=0f27d65c-64d1-4fa9-9634-4c9266c08abe&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

2.2 million homes and businesses in England set to get top-of-the-range connections

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

12:15am, 2 August 2021

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this