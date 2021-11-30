(AGENPARL) – mar 30 novembre 2021 Daily update from GOV.​UK for: All types of document about all topics by Department for Culture, Media & Sport Future Tech Forum – Opening Keynote Page summary: Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries delivered a speech at the launch of the Future Tech Forum,…

[Go to the GOV.UK homepage](https://www.gov.uk)

GOV.UK

Daily update from GOV.​UK for:

All types of document about all topics by Department for Culture, Media & Sport

—————————————————————

Page summary:

Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries delivered a speech at the launch of the Future Tech Forum, setting out the agenda for global tech governance

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

10:47am, 29 November 2021

—————————————————————

Page summary:

Event sees end of UK G7 Digital and Tech Presidency and will see joint statement on digital issued celebrating progress

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

12:54pm, 29 November 2021

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this