(AGENPARL) – mer 29 giugno 2022 Daily update from GOV.UK for: All types of document about all topics by Department for Culture, Media & Sport Government launches review into short-term tourist accommodation Page summary: A review into the effect of short-term holiday lets will seek…
[Go to the GOV.UK homepage](https://www.gov.uk)
GOV.UK
Daily update from GOV.UK for:
All types of document about all topics by Department for Culture, Media & Sport
—————————————————————
Page summary:
A review into the effect of short-term holiday lets will seek to improve the holiday letting market for those living in popular tourism destinations
Change made:
First published.
Time updated:
12:15am, 29 June 2022
—————————————————————