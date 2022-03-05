(AGENPARL) – sab 05 marzo 2022 Daily update from GOV.​UK for: All types of document about all topics by Department for Culture, Media & Sport Chair and Trustees appointed to the board of the Theatres Trust Page summary: The Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport ha…

Chair and Trustees appointed to the board of the Theatres Trust

The Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has appointed Dave Moutrey as Chair and James Dacre, Suba Das, Stephanie Hall and Lucy Osborne as Trustees of the Theatres Trust, for three year terms from 21 February 2022 until 20 February 2025.

First published.

12:00pm, 4 March 2022

The UK and Japan will strengthen their cooperation on efforts to diversify the technology used in telecoms networks.

First published.

12:50pm, 4 March 2022

This guidance sets out information for the public and sport providers on how to organise and participate in grassroots sport and physical activity as safely as possible.

Guidance updated to remove remaining legal regulations.

4:48pm, 4 March 2022

UK Gigabit Programme: West Sussex Public Review

This review seeks information and supporting evidence about gigabit-capable broadband infrastructure within the West Sussex area. This consultation closes at 5pm on Friday 4 March 2022.

Added consultation closure note and html attachment

5:00pm, 4 March 2022

UK Gigabit Programme: Oxfordshire and West Berkshire Public Review

This review seeks information and supporting evidence about gigabit-capable broadband infrastructure within the Oxfordshire and West Berkshire area. This consultation closes at 5pm on Friday 4 March 2022.

Final outcome notice and html attachment added.

5:00pm, 4 March 2022

