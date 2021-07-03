(AGENPARL) – sab 03 luglio 2021 Daily update from GOV.​UK for: All types of document about all topics by Department for Culture, Media & Sport New £30 million competition to make UK a pioneer in building 5G networks Page summary: A £30 million competition to turn the UK into a leadin…

[Go to the GOV.UK homepage](https://www.gov.uk)

GOV.UK

Daily update from GOV.​UK for:

All types of document about all topics by Department for Culture, Media & Sport

—————————————————————

[New £30 million competition to make UK a pioneer in building 5G networks](https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-30-million-competition-to-make-uk-a-pioneer-in-building-5g-networks?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=ebee9d3c-e697-40de-9925-22abe6118eb8&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

A £30 million competition to turn the UK into a leading global destination for developing the next generation of 5G networks has been launched.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

9:11am, 2 July 2021

—————————————————————

[DCMS Official Statistics Release Calendar](https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/statistics?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=282e633e-6141-4865-bc75-88787fe8fb44&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

The DCMS Official Release Calendar lists upcoming Official Statistics produced by the DCMS and our bodies.

Change made:

Updated dates for upcoming statistical releases.

Time updated:

9:30am, 2 July 2021

—————————————————————

[Sir Adrian Webb has been appointed as a Board Member of the National Lottery Community Fund](https://www.gov.uk/government/news/sir-adrian-webb-has-been-appointed-as-a-board-member-of-the-national-lottery-community-fund?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=73ddb144-704e-4fb3-b5a9-a8a4b472eced&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

The Secretary of State has appointed Sir Adrian Webb as a Board Member of the National Lottery Community Fund for a term of six months from 1 July 2021 to 31 December 2021.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

12:00pm, 2 July 2021

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this