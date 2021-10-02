(AGENPARL) – sab 02 ottobre 2021 Daily update from GOV.​UK for: All types of document about all topics by Department for Culture, Media & Sport Enabling safe and effective volunteering during coronavirus (COVID-19) Page summary: This guidance aims to help organisations and groups unde…

[Go to the GOV.UK homepage](https://www.gov.uk)

GOV.UK

Daily update from GOV.​UK for:

All types of document about all topics by Department for Culture, Media & Sport

—————————————————————

[Enabling safe and effective volunteering during coronavirus (COVID-19)](https://www.gov.uk/guidance/enabling-safe-and-effective-volunteering-during-coronavirus-covid-19?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=d9c2cb97-f077-4d05-8b83-1becf9e189f6&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

This guidance aims to help organisations and groups understand how to safely and effectively involve volunteers during the pandemic.

Change made:

Updated to reflect that the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (furlough) has now closed.

Time updated:

10:27am, 1 October 2021

—————————————————————

[Project Gigabit Programme: Open market reviews](https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/project-gigabit-programme-open-market-reviews?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications&utm_source=39ad6d03-f19a-4eec-ba05-42d80ab7ec78&utm_content=daily)

Page summary:

This collections brings together all the open market reviews for the Project Gigabit Programme.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

11:52am, 1 October 2021

—————————————————————

Page summary:

The Secretary of State has reappointed David Ross for a term of four years from 7 October 2021 to 6 October 2025.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

12:00pm, 1 October 2021

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this